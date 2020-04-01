San Diego Zoo keeps you connected

San Diego Zoo Global announced their new #WereHereTogether campaign, which will allow parents, educators, and fans from all over to stay connected to their favorite animals and species.

You can virtually drop in on your favorite animals with the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park Live Wildlife Cams.

We're starting with the Butterfly Jungle Live Cam (which just launched today!), and some of the most popular animal webcams are the Polar Bear Cam and the Penguin Cam.

In addition to the live cams, #WereHereTogether offers a ton of engaging content for students of all ages.

For the K-5 Students:

San Diego Zoo Kids - which has video stories, hands-on activities, games and more

San Diego Zoo Kids YouTube Channel - content available any time of day

ZOONOOZ Online - new content each week, covering zoo news and ongoing conservation projects around the world

For the Middle School and High School Students:

San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research Science Blog - go behind the scenes in the pathology labs and learn about conservation efforts

San Diego Zoo Global's Wildwatch Burrowing Owl and Wildwatch Kenya - become a "citizen scientist" and contribute valuable data to conservation researchers

For more information: https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/