San Diego Zoo keeps you connected

San Diego Zoo Global announced their new #WereHereTogether campaign, which will allow parents, educators, and fans from all over to stay connected to their favorite animals and species.

You can virtually drop in on your favorite animals with the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park Live Wildlife Cams.

We're starting with the Butterfly Jungle Live Cam (which just launched today!), and some of the most popular animal webcams are the Polar Bear Cam and the Penguin Cam.

In addition to the live cams, #WereHereTogether offers a ton of engaging content for students of all ages.

For the K-5 Students:

For the Middle School and High School Students:

For more information: https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/

