San Diego County Fair 2021

HOME•GROWN•FUN presented by the San Diego County Fair is the start of bringing our community back together again.

Come join us this summer for food, shopping, exhibits and live entertainment. Smaller in scale and limited in attendance, this taste of the Fair is what we all need.

Here’s why you should join us for HOME•GROWN•FUN

EAT! We have nearly 40 food concessionaires to choose from

We have nearly 40 food concessionaires to choose from SHOP! Our halls are filled with 280 vendors, so get out and get shopping

Our halls are filled with 280 vendors, so get out and get shopping FUN FOR KIDS! From pony rides to a magician, racing pigs to planting radishes, there’s plenty of fun to find

From pony rides to a magician, racing pigs to planting radishes, there’s plenty of fun to find IT’S ONLY $10! Half the price of the Fair and hours of fun!

DATES: Friday, June 11 - Sunday, July 4, 2021 (closed Mondays & Tuesdays).

HOURS: 11:00am - 9:00pm daily. Guests can choose to visit between 2 time slots: 11am - 3pm OR 4 - 8pm

TICKETS: Admission is $10. Children 5 and under will be free. Tickets can only be purchased online

PARKING: The Fair's website indicated that parking will be extremely limited and that it must be purchased in advance for $12 per vehicle.

For more information & tickets CLICK HERE.