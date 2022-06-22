Pride Festival

PRIDE FESTIVAL

July 16th - 17th

It’s your time to be OUT and PROUD! The Pride Festival is San Diego’s largest 2-day event highlighting the best in LGBTQ entertainment, interactive exhibits, cultural presentations, and community resources.

When:
Saturday, July 16, 2022, 11 AM – 10 PM
Sunday, July 17, 2022, 11 AM – 9 PM

Location: Marston Point., Balboa Park (6th Ave. & Laurel St.)
Google Maps

Tickets

General Admission: 
Advanced Tickets – available until July 7, 2022
1-Day Ticket – $26
Weekend Pass – $32
VIP access – $195

Pride Tickets – available July 8 – 17, 2022
Weekend Pass – $38
VIP access – $225

High-school aged youth and younger*: FREE at Box Office
Seniors* (65+): $15 at Box Office
Volunteers: FREE with a completed 5-hour shift – Register Here>>

*Youth and Seniors MUST go to the box office to get this ticket BEFORE entering/trying to enter the festival. 

For more information CLICK HERE!

Pride Festival
