PHOTOS: #BragOnYourGrad Showcases Unstoppable Class of 2021

CONGRATS TO THE GRADS ! PHOTOS: #BragOnYourGrad

Jaymie will be graduating from Mt. Carmel High School this June.  She earned a Track and Field scholarship to UC Berkeley in the fall and plans to study in Business Administration. She is looking forward to a new beginning in Berkeley, California.  Great job Jaymie! Mom and Dad are so proud of you.
Tyler is graduating UC Berkeley with a double major in Data Science and Political Science.
Cynthia - This fall she will begin her graduate scientific training at Harvard.
Audra is graduating from Olympian High School and will be attending SFSU in the fall.
Nicole is graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in Biology.
Cassy is a 2021 SDSU Graduate in Business Administration Management Specializing in Entrepreneurship.

