PHOTOS: #BragOnYourGrad Showcases Unstoppable Class of 2021 Published 3 hours ago • Updated 2 mins ago CONGRATS TO THE GRADS ! PHOTOS: #BragOnYourGrad 6 photos 1/6 Jaymie will be graduating from Mt. Carmel High School this June. She earned a Track and Field scholarship to UC Berkeley in the fall and plans to study in Business Administration. She is looking forward to a new beginning in Berkeley, California. Great job Jaymie! Mom and Dad are so proud of you. 2/6 Tyler is graduating UC Berkeley with a double major in Data Science and Political Science. 3/6 Cynthia - This fall she will begin her graduate scientific training at Harvard. 4/6 Audra is graduating from Olympian High School and will be attending SFSU in the fall. 5/6 Nicole is graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in Biology. 6/6 Cassy is a 2021 SDSU Graduate in Business Administration Management Specializing in Entrepreneurship.