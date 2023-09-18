People. Planes. Power. – MCAS Miramar Air Show

On September 22-24, 2023, the largest military air show is returning to provide a unique and special flight line experience with immersive experiences, static displays, and daytime shows that feature military demonstration teams, civilian aerobatic teams, aerial solo acts, vintage aircraft and warbirds.

Experience the feeling of flight for yourself in one of the many simulators we have on the flight line and in the Innovation Tech Expo. The Miramar Air Show is an event that will give you, friends, and family memories you won’t forget. The air show is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday to the public.

Free parking, admission, and blanket seating is available. Tickets are not required for entry. If you’re looking for an upgraded Air Show experience, check out all of the preferred ticketing options they offer! From preferred seating areas with the best views to dedicated family-friendly zones. Military discounts are available for Friday and must be purchased at the MCAS Miramar ITT with a valid Military ID.

