Make-A-Wish San Diego is looking for bilingual volunteers who are called Wish Granters. Wish Granters help with children and their families to help them choose their wish. They are also responsible for enhancing the desire process through gifts and activities. By supporting Make-A-Wish staff, Wish Granters help make the wishes of all Make-A-Wish children come true.

Requirements to Become a Wish Granter Volunteer

• Bilingual - English/Spanish

• Passion for working with children

• Creative person who can create unique and magical wishes

• Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work with people from diverse backgrounds

• Highly organized and detail oriented

• Strong verbal and written communication skills

The Mission of Make-A-Wish San Diego

Create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. With the help of volunteers, they grant approximately 200 wishes each year in San Diego and Imperial Valley counties.

For more information about Make-A-Wish and how to apply to volunteer, visit sandiego.wish.org/volunteer.