San Diego

Make-A-Wish San Diego is looking for bilingual volunteers.

Make-A-Wish San Diego is looking for bilingual volunteers who are called Wish Granters. Wish Granters help with children and their families to help them choose their wish. They are also responsible for enhancing the desire process through gifts and activities. By supporting Make-A-Wish staff, Wish Granters help make the wishes of all Make-A-Wish children come true.

Requirements to Become a Wish Granter Volunteer

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

• Bilingual - English/Spanish

• Passion for working with children

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

• Creative person who can create unique and magical wishes

• Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work with people from diverse backgrounds

• Highly organized and detail oriented

NBC 7 Community

NBC 7 in our community

San Diego May 7

Help NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Give Kids ‘Fuel for Summer'

San Diego May 23

The Salvation Army Presents Inaugural Donut Festival Aboard U.S.S. Midway Museum

• Strong verbal and written communication skills

The Mission of Make-A-Wish San Diego

Create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. With the help of volunteers, they grant approximately 200 wishes each year in San Diego and Imperial Valley counties.

For more information about Make-A-Wish and how to apply to volunteer, visit sandiego.wish.org/volunteer.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoCommunity
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us