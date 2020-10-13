Fleet Week San Diego 2020

Fleet Week San Diego honors and celebrates the men and women of the military through events that entertain and alliances that thank and support these heroes.

In June of 1935, San Diego hosted the inaugural Fleet Week celebration as part of the California Pacific International Exposition. Under command of U.S. Navy Admiral Joseph M. Reeves, Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Fleet, 114 warships and 400 military planes arrived with more than 3,000 commissioned officers and 55,000 enlisted men. Thousands of San Diegans and other exposition-goers were guests on the various ships.

Over time, community and business leaders who understood the great depth of public support for our military cultivated Fleet Week San Diego. They shared a vision to recognize the contributions made by the armed services to the many communities of the greater San Diego region.

2020 Schedule

Family Fun Run Event - November 1-15, 2020

Virtual Innovation Zone & STEM Day - November 9-15, 2020

Virtual Military & Veteran Art Show - November 9-15, 2020

Fleet Week Enlisted Golf Tournament - November 9, 2020

Fleet Week Boat Parade - November 11, 2020

SDMAC Breakfast - November 12, 2020

Military Family Drive In Movie Event - November 14, 2020

For more information head to: https://fleetweeksandiego.org/