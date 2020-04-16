Evans Tire and Service Centers Essential Workers Tire Giveaway

Evans Tire and Service Centers is hosting a social media giveaway as a way of saying “thank you” to San Diego County essential workers, or those who have done random acts of kindness, during the COVID-19 crisis. Four entrants will be chosen to receive prizes, while the grand prize winner will get a set of four Kumho tires! Contest is open April 15th- 30th, 2020, so enter-to-win now!

Here's how to enter - “First, tell us a story about an essential worker, or a random act of kindness you or someone you know has done in San Diego County, during the COVID-19 crisis, in 100 words or less. Secondly, post the story to your Facebook or Instagram feed with the hashtags #evanstiresd and #evanstiregivesback. If someone you know wants to enter and does not have a social media account, they can enter-to-win at evanstire.com/giveaway and simply fill out the digital form provided. Here is a list of essential workers. See evanstire.com/giveaway for more details and disclaimers.”

The prizes of the giveaway are tiered, as follows:

1st Place winner gets a set of 4 Kumho tires

2nd Place winner gets a $100 Evans Tire gift certificate

3rd Place winner gets a $50 Evans Tire gift certificate

4th Place winner gets a $50 Evans Tire gift certificate

Evans Tire has been San Diego’s go-to tire and auto care shop for over 40 years and has 18 locations across San Diego county. They provide customers not only with new tires at the lowest out-the-door prices, but they also offer complete auto care services for customers’ vehicles. They can take care of oil changes, brake service, fluid exchange, factory scheduled maintenance, shocks and struts, cooling system service, battery service and more, and right now, essential workers get a free tire rotation and balance!

Evans Tire is open and here to help you as an essential business to take care of all your automotive needs. Plus, financing is available! Visit evanstire.com today.



*Restrictions apply. See dealer or evanstire.com/giveaway for details. This giveaway is not endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook.