Emergency Food Distribution on Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

Special Large-scale Emergency Food Distribution for 1,000 Families

(1,000 Vehicles) at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Friday, April 3, 2020 10 a.m. until the food is gone

The San Diego Food Bank and the Del Mar Fairgrounds will host a large-scale “drive-thru” food distribution for low-income families and those affected by the COVID-19 crisis. In order to follow social distancing guidelines, the food distribution will be “touchless.” Attendees will not leave their cars. Food will be placed directly in the truck.

The distribution is first come, first served. The Food Bank will have enough food supplies to serve 1,000 vehicles starting at 9 a.m.

For health and safety reasons, no one will be allowed to “walk up” or receive food on foot. Individuals and families who are not able to arrive by car should call the Food Bank at 1-866-350-FOOD (3663) or visit: www.SanDiegoFoodBank.org/GetHelp<http://www.SanDiegoFoodBank.org/GetHelp> for a food distribution site near their home.

WHERE: Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, CA 92014

ATTENDEES MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING INCOME GUIDELINES:

The food distribution is open only to households that meet the following income guidelines. This will be a “self-certifying” food distribution, meaning that families will not need to show proof of income or provide I.D. to receive food assistance. Families simply need to verbally verify that they meet the income guidelines (below), and a volunteer will sign the signature pad on behalf of each family.

Income Guidelines for Friday, April 3 Emergency Food Distribution:

Household Size Max. Monthly Household Income Max. Annual Household Income

1 $ 2,445.96 $ 29,351.50

2 $ 3,311.54 $ 39,738.50

3 $ 4,177.13 $50,125.50

4 $ 5,024.71 $ 60,512.50

5 $ 5,908.29 $ 70,899.50

6 $ 6,773.88 $ 81,286.50

7 $ 7,639.46 $ 91,673.50

8 $ 8,505.04 $ 102,060.50

9 $ 9,370.63 $ 112,447.50

10 $ 10,263.21 $ 122,834.50

Over 10 add $865.58 each add $10,387 each

FOOD ITEMS THAT WILL BE DISTRIBUTED:

Food items that will be distributed include: canned protein, canned vegetables, canned fruits, wholegrain food items, shelf-stable foods, nonperishable foods, and fresh produce including fresh vegetables and fruits. Each food package will total approximately 25 pounds per family/vehicle.