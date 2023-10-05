Day of the Dead Festival: A Gourmet Food & Spirits Festival at Fashion Valley

Immerse yourself in a captivating Day of the Dead spectacle right in the heart of Fashion Valley! This October, San Diego will witness an unforgettable cultural fiesta that dances between tradition and modern gourmet delights. Mexico Gourmet beckons all to celebrate life, death, food, and the vibrant spirit of Mexico!

Unleash your inner spirit! Parade through Fashion Valley Mall, embrace the shimmering allure of the traditional altars, or get adorned with iconic Catrina face painting. But don't stop there: dress in your finest Day of the Dead attire and become part of the moving tapestry that honors this storied tradition.

A gourmet feast like no other! Savor the artistic creations of 20 of Baja's most renowned chefs. Experience Mexican cuisine's evolution, with each bite telling a tale of tradition tweaked with contemporary flair.

The event promises more gastronomic delights as food trucks roll in, each bearing their unique twist on beloved Mexican classics. Let the rhythms of live music guide you from one experience to the next, from breathtaking performances to interactive displays and more.

The Day of the Dead Festival is more than an event. It's where memories are made, where culture is celebrated, and where the flavors of Mexico come alive. San Diego, prepare for a festival that speaks to the soul, tantalizes the taste buds, and showcases the best of Day of the Dead traditions and gourmet cuisine.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here!