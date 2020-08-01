CLEAR THE SHELTERS “ADOPT & DONATE” DRIVE

Find a Participating Shelter Near You or to donate click HERE

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 announces the return of Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption & donation drive from August 1-31, 2020. The virtual campaign will raise awareness about the importance of pet adoptions while practicing safe social distancing measures and feature online platforms to make it easy for people to adopt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Clear The Shelters’ “Adopt & Donate” campaign features returning partners WeRescue and GreaterGood.org, and new partner 24PetWatch. Users can use the WeRescue iOS app to locate adoptable pets near their zip code, submit their pet adoption applications through shelters’ websites, and ask questions directly to shelters. Individuals who are interested in donating to a shelter/rescue, please visit GreaterGood.org’s Clear The Shelters donation site ClearTheSheltersFund.org. Also, 24PetWatch is enabling shelters to increase their exposure through 24Petshelter.com/cleartheshelter, a free website providing a full list of participating shelters and their adoptable pets along with a link to contact them.



Over 100,000 pets were adopted during last year’s event, but millions more remain homeless. Every year, 6.5 million animals end up in shelters nationwide — and only 3.2 million are adopted, according to the ASPCA.

Dozens of local shelters will take part this year in Clear the Shelters. Refer to the interactive map above to identify a participating shelter near you and help us Clear The Shelters San Diego!

