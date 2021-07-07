To sign up CLICK HERE !

We are more than just a product, we are a mission. By supporting STRW Co you are supporting both positive change through our products directly as well as allowing us to do things such as these beach cleanups.

We would like to invite the community to come out and support our next beach cleanup. Saturday July 10th at Mission Beach near Tower 13 at 9am. We will also be giving away a free straw to anyone that signs up with us ahead of time letting us know they will be there.