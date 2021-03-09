Baja California Spay Neuter Event

Spay Neuter Event

We care. We care about the over population of our pets in the US and Mexico. We're here to put an end unwanted litters of dogs and cats, homeless animal suffering, and  overpopulation and for over a decade we've done this by providing low-cost, high quality, spay and neuter services through out Mobile MASH Clinics which come to you and by connecting you with Doctors in your community you can see one on one. 

We're here to promote and provide advanced spay and neuter education and  training to Veterinarians, while promoting the cause of humane animal  care and responsible animal ownership through community education. 

We talk to kids, adults, Doctors, Civic Leaders, and most importantly we talk to you. And from that overdue conversation we learn how we can work together as your community resource.

This Is Real

  • Approximately 7.6 million companion animals enter animal shelters  nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.9 million are dogs and  3.4 million are cats.
  • Each year, approximately 2.7 million animals are euthanized (1.2 million dogs and 1.4 million cats).
  • Approximately 2.7 million shelter animals are adopted each year (1.4 million dogs and 1.3 million cats).
  • About  649,000 animals that enter shelters as strays are returned to their  owners. Of those, 542,000 are dogs and only 100,000 are cats.

The average income of our clients is less than $12 dollars a day a $25 dollar spay surgery is not in the budget. Your support and contributions will enable us to meet our goals and improve conditions. Your generous donation of  any amount will fund our mission. Check the box and make it a monthly donation.

