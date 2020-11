Join the American Red Cross and be a part of the largest annual collegiate blood drive in the state of California, the San Diego State University Aztecs for Life Blood Drive!

All presenting donors will receive a free Red Cross t-shirt and other great giveaways!

To help maintain social distancing, appointments are required - schedule yours today! Download the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: Aztecs, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.