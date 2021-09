I Love A Clean San Diego is the official host of San Diego County’s 37th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day. We encourage you to Protect Your Happy Place as part of this global environmental effort.This year the event will be hosted in a remote format. That means you choose your cleanup location – whether that’s close to home or using our Litter Hotspot Map – and clean up anytime on Saturday the 18th.Registration is now open at CleanupDay.org.

