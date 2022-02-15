Latino Film Festival

29th Annual San Diego Latino Film Festival

March 10-20, 2022

Twenty-nine years ago, the San Diego Latino Film Festival was born out of a desire to take a stand against the status-quo of cinema, to challenge the reigning and ever-present stereotypes about the Latinx experience in movies, and to give Latinx filmmakers the power of telling and sharing their stories, first-hand, about what it means to be Latinx. After all of these years, the San Diego Latino Film Festival is proud to remain linked to these ideals, constantly advocating for inclusive, diverse, and progressive cinematic storytelling about Latinx identity. San Diego’s now iconic celebration of Latinx Cinema returns March 2022! The San Diego Latino Film Festival invites you to experience award winning films, filmmakers and movie stars, live concerts, celebrations, the Sabor Latino - Food, Beer & Wine Festival, and much more! Featuring films with Latinx Cinema’s biggest stars, March 10th through the 20th at Westfield Mission Valley - AMC Theatres. Get your festival passes today at sdlatinofilm.com or call 619-230-1938. Funds benefit Media Arts Center San Diego’s youth education and outreach programs. 

Location: 

Westfield Mission Valley - AMC Theatres

1640 Camino Del Rio North

San Diego, CA 92108

Tickets: $9 - $300 


Tickets & Additional Information:

sdlatinofilm.com

info@mediaartscenter.org

(619) 230.1938

Contact:

Ethan Van Thillo, Media Arts San Diego - Executive Director

619-230-1938 x 101 / ethan@mediaartscenter.org

