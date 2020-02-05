10th Annual Coronado Valentine’s Day 10K, 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run / Walk

EACH 10K, 5K, 1 MILE PARTICIPANT RECEIVES A HIGH QUALITY T-SHIRT, AN AWESOME FINISHERS MEDAL, CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST, PHOTOS WITH HEARTY SWEETS - OPTIONAL BUFFET BREAKFAST AND BEER GARDEN at McP's

Costume Contest! Join in on the fun and wear a Valentine's Themed Costume - Win the Contest! Prizes include Circus Vagas Tickets, Snug Bug Earphones, Free Entries and More

The Coronado Valentine's Day 10K, 5K & 1-mile run will be a Match Making event this year! At registration you will pick up your choice of bib: Available, Taken, or It's Complicated. Wear the bib on the run and find others that like to run and do events just like you! Get social at the event and make new friends. For more information head to https://www.raceplace.com/events/34144/2019-coronado-valentine-s-day-10k-5k-and-1-mile-fun-run-walk