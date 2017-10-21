Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017)

Here is what’s going on in San Diego sports for the week of October 23rd-29th.

GULLS: The Gulls are back at the nest this week before hitting the road again. Wednesday they host the Stockton Heat 7 p.m. at the Valley View Casino Center. Friday they’re in Texas to face the Stars and Saturday they head to San Antonio to play the Rampage.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the ITA Regional Championships in Malibu.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the ITA Regional Championships at the Barnes Tennis Center.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Washington 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Oregon State 12 p.m. both at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Nevada and Saturday at San Jose State.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at New Mexico.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the Mountain West Championships 6K in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Hawaii.

-MEN’S GOLF: Sunday at the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational in Princeville Makai Golf Course in Hawaii.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the ITA Regionals in Malibu and Thursday-Sunday at the SoCal Intercollegiate Championships in Los Angeles.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the ITA Regionals at the Barnes Tennis Center.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at Portland and Saturday at Gonzaga.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the WCC Championships in Oakland.

-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the WCC Championships in Oakland.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at BYU.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Pacific and Sunday at Saint Mary’s.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Mesa JC 7 p.m. at the USD Softball Complex.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the Head of the American in Sacramento.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Stetson.

-MEN’S CREW: Saturday at the Head of the American in Lake Natoma.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Sunday vs. LMU and UC Davis in Los Angeles.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday at the SoCal Intercollegiate in Pasadena.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at Cal State East Bay and Saturday at Cal State Monterey Bay.

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Thursday vs. Santa Clara 6 p.m. at UC San Diego.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at Cal State East Bay and Saturday at Cal State Monterey Bay.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. Cal State Monterey Bay 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Cal State East Bay 7 p.m. both at UC San Diego.

-SWIMMING AND DIVING: Saturday vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 12 p.m. at UC San Diego.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Concordia 1 p.m. and Saturday at Biola 4 p.m.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Concordia 3:30 p.m. and Saturday at Biola 7 p.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Azusa Pacific 7 p.m. and Saturday at California Baptist.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Westcliff (Exhibition) 4 p.m.