Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here is what’s going on in San Diego sports for the week of October 23rd-29th.
GULLS: The Gulls are back at the nest this week before hitting the road again. Wednesday they host the Stockton Heat 7 p.m. at the Valley View Casino Center. Friday they’re in Texas to face the Stars and Saturday they head to San Antonio to play the Rampage.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-MEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the ITA Regional Championships in Malibu.
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the ITA Regional Championships at the Barnes Tennis Center.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Washington 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Oregon State 12 p.m. both at the SDSU Sports Deck.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Nevada and Saturday at San Jose State.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at New Mexico.
-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the Mountain West Championships 6K in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Hawaii.
-MEN’S GOLF: Sunday at the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational in Princeville Makai Golf Course in Hawaii.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-MEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the ITA Regionals in Malibu and Thursday-Sunday at the SoCal Intercollegiate Championships in Los Angeles.
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the ITA Regionals at the Barnes Tennis Center.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at Portland and Saturday at Gonzaga.
-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the WCC Championships in Oakland.
-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the WCC Championships in Oakland.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at BYU.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Pacific and Sunday at Saint Mary’s.
-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Mesa JC 7 p.m. at the USD Softball Complex.
-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the Head of the American in Sacramento.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Stetson.
-MEN’S CREW: Saturday at the Head of the American in Lake Natoma.
-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Sunday vs. LMU and UC Davis in Los Angeles.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday at the SoCal Intercollegiate in Pasadena.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at Cal State East Bay and Saturday at Cal State Monterey Bay.
-MEN’S WATER POLO: Thursday vs. Santa Clara 6 p.m. at UC San Diego.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at Cal State East Bay and Saturday at Cal State Monterey Bay.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. Cal State Monterey Bay 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Cal State East Bay 7 p.m. both at UC San Diego.
-SWIMMING AND DIVING: Saturday vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 12 p.m. at UC San Diego.
POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Concordia 1 p.m. and Saturday at Biola 4 p.m.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Concordia 3:30 p.m. and Saturday at Biola 7 p.m.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Azusa Pacific 7 p.m. and Saturday at California Baptist.
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Westcliff (Exhibition) 4 p.m.