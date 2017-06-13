USD & Canyon Crest high school product Riley Adams was one of a handful of local baseball players selected on day two of the 2017 MLB draft.

There was lots of local flavor during day two of the major league baseball draft.

The Toronto Blue Jays selected University of San Diego catcher Riley Adams late in the third round Tuesday.

Adams was the 99th overall pick and the fourth catcher selected.

This marks the fifth straight year that at least one Torero has been drafted in the first three rounds of the MLB draft.

Adams just finished an outstanding season where he earned WCC Player of the Year honors after batting .380 against conference opponents.

The Encinitas native attended Canyon Crest high school and was also a semi-finalist for the Johnny Bench Award this past season which is given to the nation’s top collegiate catcher.

San Diego State pitcher Brett Seeburger was selected in the 10th round by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Seeburger went 10-3 on the mound during his senior campaign with a 4.53 earned run average.

The lefty from Oceanside helped SDSU win the Mountain West tourney and advance to the NCAA tournament just a couple weeks ago.

The World Series champion Chicago Cubs liked what they saw in Mira Mesa high school product Ricky Tyler Thomas. The Cubs picked up the Fresno State southpaw in the seventh round.

Jayson Rose went to the Brewers in the eighth round. Rose went to Granite Hills high school before pitching at Utah.

Cathedral Catholic high school graduate Sean Bouchard will get his opportunity with the Rockies.

Colorado tabbed Bouchard in the 9th round.

Beau Sulser of Ramona high school was also selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th round.

Sulser pitched for Dartmouth University after graduating high school.