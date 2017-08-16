SDSU Lands Late Basketball Recruit

Incoming SDSU freshman Matt Mitchell scored 30 points in a game on ten different occasions as a senior at Roosevelt High (Corona, CA).

Brian Dutcher and the San Diego State Aztecs locked down a key recruit just a few days before the start of the fall semester.

Better late than never.

6-foot-6, 225-pound small forward Matt Mitchell had originally committed to Cal State Fullerton, but this week he announced that he changed his mind and will instead attend SDSU.

After tweeting out his decision on Monday, SDSU announced Mitchell had officially signed and joined the program on Wednesday.

Mitchell averaged 25.5 points and 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals during his senior season at Roosevelt High.

The newest Aztec also made 41 percent of his 3-point attempts and was an exceptional free throw shooter (89 percent).

Those gaudy numbers helped Mitchell lead his Mustangs to a state Division I title.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise also named Mitchell the Inland Empire Player of the Year.

His performance as a senior attracted more college programs to take notice of his skills – as coaches try to project the player he could become in the near future.

Mitchell was also considering Oregon, USC, Utah, and North Carolina State among other schools.

Mitchell helped the Mustangs to a 71-22 overall record and a 27-3 league record during his three seasons at Roosevelt.

He spent his freshman year at King High School, where he led his team to a Southern Section Division 1A championship.

If you are into ranking projections, Rivals.com and Scout.com each listed Mitchell as a three-star player.