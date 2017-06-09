Diamondbacks Hand Padres 5th Straight Loss

Catcher Chris Iannetta collected 7 RBI to help the Diamondbacks finish off a sweep of the Padres Thursday afternoon.

Remember that Padres five-game winning streak?

Seems like ancient history.

The latest loss got so bad, San Diego’s Erick Aybar wound up pitching an inning.

And he usually plays shortstop.

San Diego took a 3-2 lead in the third inning when Hunter Renfroe sent a double down the left field line.

Wil Myers scored on the play and Clayton Richard was in position for the win if he could just get through five innings.

Arizona’s Chris Iannetta had other ideas. The catcher bashed a two-run homer off of Richard in the fifth inning to give the D-Backs a 4-3 advantage and ruin the strong start by the Friars.

Richard was lifted shortly after finishing the inning.

In his next at-bat, Iannetta stepped up to the plate against Kevin Quackenbush with the bases loaded and promptly deposited a bases-clearing 3-run double.

Quackenbush gave up six runs in the 6th inning alone. But he and Richard were not the only Padres pitchers who struggled on getaway day.

Padres reliever Kirby Yates allowed a solo shot in the seventh to Daniel Descalso and teammate Brandon Maurer could not record an out in the eighth despite giving up four more runs to the D-Backs.

Iannetta finished with 7 RBI and the D-Backs finished off their sweep of the Padres with a resounding 15-3 victory.

Richard suffered the loss and saw his record fall to 4-7.

Arizona owns the best home record in the majors with an impressive 24-8 mark.

In contrast, only the Philadelphia Phillies have a worse record on the road (9-23) then the Padres (10-22).

San Diego will try to snap its five-game losing streak Friday when the Kansas City Royals come to town.

Jhoulys Chacin will deliver the first pitch at 7:10 p.m.