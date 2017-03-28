The Texas Department of Public Safety says three people who died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in West Texas were storm chasers.

The crash occurred about five miles west of Spur, Texas, or about 60 miles east of Lubbock, about 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say a Chevrolet Suburban traveling north on Farm-to-Market Road 1081 entered an intersection and struck a Jeep that was traveling west on Farm-to-Market Road 2794.

The Suburban apparently ran through a stop sign, DPS investigators say.

DPS says both drivers and a passenger died in the crash. The three were all storm chasers, officials say.

The driver of the Suburban was identified as Kelley Gene Williamson, 57, of Cassville, Missouri. The passenger in the Suburban was identified as Randall Delane Yarnall, 55, also of Cassville, Missouri.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25, of Peoria, Arizona.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Weather Channel released a statement Tuesday evening.

"This afternoon we learned that three people died in a car accident in Texas, including two contractors for the Weather Channel, Kelley Williamson and Randy Yarnall. Kelley and Randy were beloved members of the weather community. We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved."

Strong and severe storms were moving through the region Tuesday afternoon, and storms are expected to pass through North Texas overnight and Wednesday morning.