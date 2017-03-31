Ex-'Power Rangers' Actor Sentenced in Roommate Killing

Former "Power Rangers" actor Ricardo Medina appeared in court for the first time after being charged in the murder of his roommate. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2016. (Published Friday, April 29, 2016)

A former "Power Rangers" TV actor who pleaded guilty to killing his roommate earlier this month was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ricardo Medina entered a plea deal on March 16 in Los Angeles County Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter with the use of a sword, the weapon used in the fatal stabbing.

Prosecutors said Medina stabbed Joshua Sutter several times in the abdomen two years ago at their house in Green Valley, a mountain town north of Los Angeles. The two had argued over Medina's girlfriend.

Medina played the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger on "Power Rangers Wild Force" in 2002. He was the voice of Deker on "Power Rangers Samurai" in 2011 and 2012.