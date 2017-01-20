On Jan. 20, as revelers celebrated and protesters and disrupters clashed with police across the city, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. (Published Friday, Jan. 20, 2017)

A mix of emotions streamed down Twitter timelines as President Donald J. Trump was sworn in Friday.

“We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you the people," Trump said in his inaugural address.

"This American carnage ends right here and ends right now."

Trump was sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts with his hand on two Bibles: his own and one used by Abraham Lincoln in 1861. He campaigned on the #MAGA promise or on making America great again.

"January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again," Trump tweeted following the inauguration ceremony.

Social reaction to the inaugural pomp and circumstance was swift.

White supremacist David Duke tweeted, "Hail Prez Trump!" as protesters formed along Washington streets, later clashing with police.

