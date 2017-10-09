13th Patient Dies After Fla. Nursing Home Tragedy

A 13th patient who lived inside a stifling Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma has died.

Cecilia Franco, 90, whose husband, 93-year-old Miguel Franco, also died after the tragedy, has passed away, an attorney for the family confirmed Monday.

Franco was the latest victim to succumb to the sweltering heat inside the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills.

More than 100 patients were evacuated from the home on Sept. 13 after three patients were found dead. Five more died later that day and others died in the following days. Some who died had body temperatures as high as 109.9 degrees Fahrenheit.

The dead range in age from 57 to 99. No one has been charged but the incident is being treated as a criminal investigation.

Last week, it was announced that the facility had laid off 245 workers.