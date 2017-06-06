Teen with Autism Found Safe After Getting On Bus Without Caretaker | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Teen with Autism Found Safe After Getting On Bus Without Caretaker

By Rafael Avitabile

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Monica Garske

    A teen with Autism reported missing Tuesday evening after boarding a bus by himself was found safe, San Diego Police (SDPD) confirmed.

    SDPD announced the boy had been found and returned home safely at 7:45 p.m.

    According to San Diego Police (SDPD), at approximately 2:30 p.m., the 19-year-old boy was exiting a trolley at the 1300 Park Boulevard stop with a group accompanied by a caretaker when he boarded a bus by himself headed eastbound on Broadway.

    SDPD said that all passengers on that eastbound route are forced to exit the bus at West Ash Street and State Street.

    It is unknown where the teen was found.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices