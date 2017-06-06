A teen with Autism reported missing Tuesday evening after boarding a bus by himself was found safe, San Diego Police (SDPD) confirmed.

SDPD announced the boy had been found and returned home safely at 7:45 p.m.

According to San Diego Police (SDPD), at approximately 2:30 p.m., the 19-year-old boy was exiting a trolley at the 1300 Park Boulevard stop with a group accompanied by a caretaker when he boarded a bus by himself headed eastbound on Broadway.

SDPD said that all passengers on that eastbound route are forced to exit the bus at West Ash Street and State Street.

