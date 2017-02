More videos (1 of 9)

Wrong-Way Driver Crashes into Cars on NB I-5 in Chula Vista

A wrong way driver collided with multiple vehicles along northbound Interstate 5 in Chula Vista Thursday.

Chula Vista and San Diego firefighters were called to I-5 just south of Palomar Street where three lanes were blocked by debris from the collision that occurred just before 11:30 a.m.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.