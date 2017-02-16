A World War II-era hand grenade was found at a home in San Diego's South Park neighborhood.

A World War II-era hand grenade was found at a home in San Diego's South Park neighborhood, San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) Bomb Squad officials said.

Family members were clearing out their deceased grandfather's estate when they came across a possible explosive, said Matt Spicer with the SDFD Bomb Squad.

The family first called officials at approximately 11:35 a.m. Thursday; San Diego Police (SDPD) and Bomb Squad investigators responded to the home, located on the 1300 block of Gregory Street.

As officials worked, surrounding homes were evacuated and the entrance to the street was blocked off.

When they found the possible explosive - some type of firing pin - officials x-rayed it. Spicer would not confirm if the grenade was live.

Officials took the grenade and will dispose of it.

Spicer said finding military items like World War II-era grenades is a pretty common occurrence in San Diego, a military town.

In this case, Spicer said, the family did the right thing by calling authorities right away.

"Whenever you find something that appears to be hazardous, especially if its of military origin, please give us a call," he said. "We’re happy to come out and take care of it for them."