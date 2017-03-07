Crowd Gathers in Vista to Voice Concerns Over Health Care Coverage

A large crowd was outside the Vista office of U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R - 49th District) to voice concerns over the release of a new healthcare plan from congressional GOP.

Many of the estimated 200 protesters have been involved in previous protests outside the congressman's office on Tuesdays.

They say they want to make sure that Issa gets the message that they want to keep the Affordable Care Act introduced by President Barack Obama.

They say the new plan by GOP lawmakers takes away Medicaid and hurts people with lower incomes and disabilities.

"They kept touting the fact that it's going to be accessible," Escondido resident Ellen Molla said.

"No one's really complaining that the healthcare is accessible because they can get the ACA. They keep complaining about its affordability and I don't feel that that's been addressed yet."

On the other side of the street, Oceanside resident Sean Colgan stood with his "Make America Great Again" sign. He said he knows a lot of people who are not happy with their current health care coverage.

"A friend of mine has his healthcare bill more than double. And he gets a lower level of coverage," Colgan said.

He admitted he didn't know much about the new healthcare proposal just released Monday.

One thing that both sides agreed on is that healthcare is just too expensive.