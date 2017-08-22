Victim Killed in DUI Crash in Coronado Identified

NBC 7's Rory Devine reports the latest on a deadly crash that occurred in Coronado over the weekend. (Published 5 hours ago)

A 58-year-old woman killed in a suspect DUI crash early Sunday morning was a mother of two sons, one of whom had gotten married the same weekend.

The crash happened at about 12:20 a.m. when a Jeep was speeding northbound on Silver Strand State Highway drifted over the median near Pamona Avenue and crashed into two cars in the south bound lanes, according to police.

The crash took the life of Eleanor Tabuena. Her husband for more than 30-years remains in the hospital due to his injuries.

Four other people were injured in the crash.

Tabuena's youngest son had gotten married Friday, just a day before the deadly crash took her life, a relative told NBC 7.

Investigators said reports on social media stating the crash was due to a medical condition are not true.

Police believe the driver of the Jeep had been under the influence and lost control of the vehicle.

He is in critical condition at the hospital and will be charged once he is released.