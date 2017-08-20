1 Killed, 6 Injured in Suspected DUI Crash on Coronado: PD

One person died and six -- including two children -- were injured in an early morning suspected DUI crash on Coronado, Coronado police said.

The crash happened at 12:23 a.m. when a Jeep was speeding northbound on Silver Strand State Highway, police said. The car drifted over the median near Pomona Avenue and crashed into two cars in the southbound lanes.

When first responders arrived, they found one person dead as a result of their injuries.

Four others, including two children, suffered moderate to severe injuries. Those four were in a Honda SUV.

A fifth person in a KIA sedan was also injured. The driver in the KIA also had a dog in the car that was uninjured and taken to the police department's animal care facility.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The road will be shut down in both directions for several hours. A Sig Alert has been issued.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No further information is available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please call (619) 522-7350.