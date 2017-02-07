The San Diego Museum of Art invites lovebirds to take an after-hours tour of the museum on Valentine's Day, followed by a romantic picnic in Balboa Park.

Going out to dinner to celebrate Valentine’s Day is always nice, but how about planning something a little different for your sweetheart this year? From indoor skydiving and cruising on the San Diego Bay to a quiet, thoughtful museum tour or tasty pairings class, here’s guide to planning a memorable, unique Valentine’s Day outing.

Pre-Valentine's Day:

Indoor Skydiving

iFLY

iFly, the new(ish) indoor skydiving facility in Mission Valley, invites couples to take their love to new heights with the “Sweetheart Deal for Two” – a special offer available now through Valentine’s Day. The package includes four flights shared by two people (two per person), plus a personal flight certificate and two video clips for around $129.95. Use the promo code VDAY17 online to get the offer. If you go after Valentine’s Day, you’ll pay $20 for the package, normally dubbed “Spread Your Wings for Two.”

Hard Cider & Sweetheart Chocolates

Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m., Sweet Petite Confections

A perfect pre-dinner treat, take your better half to this one-hour class at Sweet Petite Confections where you will learn the art of pairing hard ciders from Julian Ciderworks (made with apples grown in Julian) with chocolates. The 21+ class is $30 per person; make reservations by calling (858) 688-0210 or via email at hello@sweetpetiteconfections.com.

Cupid’s Cleanup

Feb. 11 at 10 a.m., Bay City Brewing Co.

Show your love for San Diego by joining this “Cupid’s Cleanup” hosted by I Love a Clean San Diego, in which volunteers will join forces to remove litter and debris from the neighborhood surrounding Bay City Brewing Co. Afterwards, grab your sweetheart and head to the brewery for a cold beer; volunteers will get 50 percent off their tab. Bay City Brewing Co. also plans to host a Hawaiian food truck Ilnlyfoods on-site, so you can grab lunch, too.

Sweetheart Sail

Feb. 11 & Feb. 12 at 11:30 a.m., San Salvador at San Diego Maritime Museum

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved ones by setting sail on San Diego Bay aboard the Maritime Museum’s historic replica ship, San Salvador. The Sweetheart Sail is a scenic, three-hour adventure that will focus on the bay, marine wildlife and local attractions. Those on board will enjoy the sights, plus champagne, treats and a special souvenir. Check-in and boarding is from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; the ship returns at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $70 for adults and $48 for children ages 3 to 12. Kids 2 and under get in free with a paying adult. The San Salvador, by the way, is a replica galleon that arrived at the port on Sept. 28, 1542, under the helm of Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo.

Make Sweets With Your Sweetheart Class

Feb. 11 at 12:30 p.m., Sweet Petite Confections

This two-and-a-half hour class led by chocolatier Michelle Lomelin will teach students how to make sweet treats. Participants will fill chocolate molds with champagne caramel and serrano chili ganache, to name a couple of flavors, and will use ingredients like raspberries, strawberries and candied bacon to personalize their own chocolate bark. Each student will leave with about 1.5 pounds of chocolate. The class is $40 per person – or per parent-child team, in case you want to treat your kiddo to this sweet activity. Reservations are required; call (858) 688-0210.

Art Laboe’s Valentine’s Super Love Jam

Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m., Valley View Casino Center

Boogie with your babe at the Magic 92.5FM concert, Art Laboe’s Valentine’s Day Love Jam. The show features this long lineup of old school acts: S.O.S. Band; Ready for the World; Blue Magic; Debra & Ronnie Laws; The Floaters; One Way; Force MD’s; The Deele; Timmy T. Tickets start at $36.50 per person.

Coronado Valentine’s Day Run

Feb. 12 at 7 a.m., Tidelands Park

Lace up those running shoes and hit the pavement with your significant other at the 7th annual Coronado Valentine’s Day Run. You can run one mile, a 5K or 10K, then hang around for a post-race party.

Yoga + Beer

Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Second Chance Beer Company

Open up your mind – and heart – with a little Sunday morning yoga and beer session at Second Chance Beer Company (15378 Avenue of Science, #222). Bring your mat and your partner and, after you work up a sweat, enjoy a craft beer. The class is for yogis of all levels.

Chocolate & Craft Beer: Valentine’s Delight

Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., Dos Desperados Brewery

Dos Desperados Brewery in San Marcos is teaming up with So Rich! Chocolates of Vista for this Valentine’s Delight event where patrons can sample six chocolates strategically paired with a brew. Experts from both fields will be there, walking patrons through each pairing and dropping knowledge on the arts of both chocolate-making and brewing. This two-hour class costs $20 per person.

Bubbles, Chocolate & Cheese

Feb. 12 at 6 p.m., Venissimo Cheese

Snack your way through the tastiest trinity – cheese, chocolate and champagne – with this romantic pairing class on Feb. 12 at Venissimo Cheese at The Headquarters at Seaport. Couples will learn which sweet treats and fabulous fromages pair best with bubbly in a cute, intimate setting. This class is $60 per person; make reservations ahead of time, as space is limited.

On Valentine's Day:

Hornblower San Diego Cruises

Feb. 14 (times vary), Navy Float

Enjoy breathtaking views of San Diego Bay and marine wildlife aboard a Hornblower cruise on Valentine’s Day – all departing from the Navy Float at 970 N. Harbor Dr. You have several options on Feb. 14: the Whale & Dolphin Watching Adventure ($41 per person) – a 3.5-hour excursion with professional live narration on marine life from expert captains and whalers from the San Diego Natural History Museum, which departs at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There’s also the one or two-hour Harbor Cruise & Sea Lion Adventure ($25 and $30 per person, respectively), which both depart at 10 a.m. Hornblower is also offering a couple of Valentine’s Day dinner cruises that evening. In all cases, it’s best to make reservations ahead of time.

Beer My Valentine

Feb. 14 at 3 p.m., North Park Beer Co.

If you and your other half love craft beer, this event might make you swoon. On Valentine’s Day, North Park Beer Co. (NPBC) will serve a special $15 flight of brews that fit the holiday: AleSmith’s My Bloody Valentine; Abnormal Beer Co.’s Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Stout; NPBC’s new stout brewed with chocolate, coffee and oats. Mastiff Kitchen will serve a special prix-fixe menu this night too: $16 for pork nugs, charbroiled oysters and beer-battered artichoke hearts.

San Diego Museum of Art Tour & Picnic

Feb. 14 tours begin at 5:30 p.m., The San Diego Museum of Art & Balboa Park

File this under charming: The San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park will offer after-hour tours on Valentine’s Day for lovebirds who love the arts, followed by a romantic picnic. After strolling around the museum, couples will visit the May S. Marcy Sculpture Court and Garden at the Panama 66 restaurant where they will be given a picnic basket filled with everything needed to two: gourmet sandwiches, a cheese or vegan plate, chocolate truffles and a bottle of champagne, wine or craft beer. The museum tours are every half-hour: 5:30 p.m.; 6 p.m.; 6:30 p.m.; 7 p.m.; 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-inclusive tour and picnic package are priced at $110 per couple, or $95 per couple for members of the museum.

Outdoor Movie: ‘Bonnie & Clyde’

Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., The Headquarters at Seaport

Grab a chair, a blanket and that special someone and head to the courtyard at The Headquarters at Seaport on Valentine’s night for this outdoor screening of the 1967 love and crime classic, “Bonnie & Clyde.” Admission is free; you can pick up snacks at one of the many vendors at The Headquarters before the flick, too, if you’d like.

Yoga On Tap

Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mission Brewery

Get centered with your sweetheart at this brews & balance event organized by the fitness app, Lymber, and Mission Brewery. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Valetine’s Day, the brewery will host a free hip-hop yoga class which will, of course, be followed by some craft brews on tap. The event is free; you can snag your spot for the event via the Lymber app.

Valentine’s Day Craft Beers

Feb. 14, Your House

As the Capital of Craft, beer enthusiasts can find lots of Valentine’s Day-themed brews in San Diego. Pop open a bottle and enjoy some suds with your sweetheart in the comfort of your home. Some selections include Stone Brewing’s "Enjoy By 02.14.17," a double IPA with rich, hoppy, chocolate and coffee flavors, and Abnormal Beer Co.’s "Hugs and Kisses," a chocolate strawberry imperial stout.

Take a Hike

Feb. 14 (or any day, really), all over San Diego County

Put on some comfy gear, fill your daypack with water and snacks and connect with nature and your partner on a nice, scenic hike on one of San Diego’s many trails. Try Cowles Mountain in the East County or Iron Mountain Trail off Poway Road and SR-67, or head to the seaside trails at Torrey Pines State Reserve or Sunset Cliffs. There’s sure to be some great conversation as you make your way through the paths. The San Diego Hiker’s Association has great information about how to access local trails and what to expect on your chosen adventure.

