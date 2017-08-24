Brittney Roach was among the military moms-to-be who attended the baby shower at Camp Pendleton on Thursday.

With flowers, gifts, and games, more than 150 military mothers-to-be enjoyed a baby shower at Camp Pendleton Thursday, a chance to bond with other moms and feel support during a challenging time.

USO San Diego and the What to Expect Foundation partnered to host the party as a way to give thanks to military families for their service and sacrifice. Heidi Murkoff, the author of the best-selling book, "What to Expect When You’re Expecting," was in attendance, answering questions from military moms about birth and motherhood.

Alexandra Volp, a senior programs manager for USO, said the organization hosts baby showers for military moms throughout the year through its “Special Delivery” program. The events are a way for moms to mingle and make connections amongst themselves.

"It’s tough whether it’s their first child or fourth child," said Volp.

Volp said the program helps more than 2,100 military moms each year.

At Thursday’s shower, this included Brittney Roach, a military wife who is 17 weeks pregnant with her second child. Roach’s husband is currently deployed aboard USS Nimitz.

She said not having him home during her pregnancy has been difficult.

"It’s been pretty hard," she said, holding back tears.

She communicates with her husband via email and tries to keep him updated on her pregnancy and their family. Still, she said he feels bad that he’s not home to help.

Roach said the baby shower at the base made her feel excited about her pregnancy. She enjoyed speaking with other military moms going through similar experiences.

Roach will give birth soon after her husband returns from deployment.

"He’s really excited," she added.

To learn more about USO San Diego, events in support of our military and how you can help military service members and their families, click here.