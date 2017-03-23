A popular spice and supplement known for its healing properties is responsible, in part, for the death of a San Diego-area woman, the Medical Examiner's office has ruled. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has more.

Tumeric Solution Through IV to Blame, in Part, for Woman's Death: ME

A popular spice and supplement known for its healing properties is responsible, in part, for the death of a San Diego-area woman, the Medical Examiner's office has ruled.

Jade Erick, 30, passed away on March 16 after she took a tumeric solution through an IV, leading to a heart attack, according to the ME's office. The full autopsy has not been completed yet.

Friends and family, mourning the loss of their loved one, say Erick was a beautiful woman with an infectious personality.

The ME's office has ruled her death an accident.

The Indian spice is used by naturopathic doctors as a supplement to treat things like arthritis.

Doctors Hadas Hilewitz and Kristine Reese didn't treat Erick. However, their Clairemont Mesa office stocked with turmeric pills patients take orally.

"Turmeric has been used for centuries and it's got many great properties, among them, one of most powerful anti-inflammaotories we know of," said Hilewitz.

Though they don't administer the supplement through an IV, they believe administering the supplement through an IV is an effective method under the right conditions.

"If we flood our bodies with any type of hydration at that level too quickly, it could cause an issue for sure," said Reese.