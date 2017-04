Fire crews can be seen working to extinguish the flames on a pickup truck in Carmel Valley in this raw video footage.

Raw Video of Truck on Fire in Carmel Valley

A white pickup truck caught fire Monday, with heavy smoke billowing from the vehicle by Carmel Mountain Road, confirmed San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD).

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the bypass road by Carmel Mountain Road.

The off ramp to northbound Interstate 5 by the area was temporarily shut down while fire crews worked on extinguishing the fire, said CHP officials.

Nobody was injured in the fire, according to SDFD.