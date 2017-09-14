One of the playful, pun-centric messages recently written on the marquee at Town and Country San Diego in Mission Valley.

Drivers traveling along San Diego’s Interstate 8 in Mission Valley may find themselves laughing at one hotel’s marquee which, rather than featuring room rates, is often riddled with funny one-liners.

“There’s no way that everyone was Kung Fu fighting,” the large marquee in front of Town and Country San Diego at 500 Hotel Circle North recently read.

The marquee – highly visible from the busy freeway along a lodging-dense area called Hotel Circle – is seen by commuters every day. The messages sometimes include puns about conferences, as the hotel often plays host to those types of gatherings.

“Procrastinators conference postponed,” read one of those meeting-themed marquee messages.

“Welcome archery conference: free ear piercings,” stated another.

“Hokey pokey convention: come in and turn yourself around,” seemed like a particularly proud pun; the hotel posted a photo of that marquee masterpiece on its Facebook page earlier this week.

While other hotels in the highly competitive west Mission Valley area may be using their marquees in a more traditional business sense – to advertise amenities and sell rooms – Town and Country's quirky alternative is getting the hotel some limelight. "The New York Times" recently took notice, highlighting the hotel’s playful marquee in its “California Today” section.

So, for whoever changes out the letters, the pressure is on. Make us smile, please.