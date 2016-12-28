Wrong-Way DUI Suspect Slams Into Driver in La Jolla | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Wrong-Way DUI Suspect Slams Into Driver in La Jolla

Both the suspect and victim were hurt in the crash on Torrey Pines Road, but survived

By Monica Garske

    The scene of the crash on Dec. 28, 2016.

    A DUI suspect was arrested in La Jolla early Wednesday after driving the wrong way and slamming head-on into a victim in another car, police said.

    The crash happened just after 1:20 a.m. at Torrey Pines and Dunaway roads. The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said a man in a Hyundai Elantra, believed to be driving drunk, was traveling the wrong way when he collided with a man in an SUV.

    Both the suspect in the Hyundai and the victim were trapped in their cars and injured. They were each taken to a local hospital. The victim is an employee at NBC 7.

    No further details were immediately released.

