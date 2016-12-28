Wrong-Way DUI Suspect Slams Into Driver in La Jolla

The scene of the crash on Dec. 28, 2016.

A DUI suspect was arrested in La Jolla early Wednesday after driving the wrong way and slamming head-on into a victim in another car, police said.

The crash happened just after 1:20 a.m. at Torrey Pines and Dunaway roads. The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said a man in a Hyundai Elantra, believed to be driving drunk, was traveling the wrong way when he collided with a man in an SUV.

Both the suspect in the Hyundai and the victim were trapped in their cars and injured. They were each taken to a local hospital. The victim is an employee at NBC 7.

No further details were immediately released.