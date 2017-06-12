SoCal Soldier Among Three US Service Members Killed in Afghanistan

Getty Images A soldier salutes the flag during a welcome home ceremony for troops arriving from Afghanistan on June 15, 2011 to Fort Carson, Colorado.

A 29-year-old soldier from Southern California was among three service members killed Saturday in Afghanistan.

Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow was killed during a joint U.S.-Afghan military operation in the Achin district of Nangarhar province. The service members were killed when an Afghan soldier opened fire in an apparent insider attack, U.S. officials told NBC News.

The Department of Defense identified the slain soldiers Monday as Bays, Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland and Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, North Carolina.

A fourth U.S. soldier was wounded.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of our Soldiers who were killed and wounded said General John W. Nicholson, Commander, U.S. Forces Afghanistan. "We will always remember our fallen comrades and remain committed to the mission they carried out and for which they ultimately gave their lives."

In March, an Afghan soldier was killed after he opened fire on foreign forces at a base in Helmand province, wounding three U.S. soldiers.