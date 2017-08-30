Teen Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Man Walking Dogs in Oceanside Park: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Teen Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Man Walking Dogs in Oceanside Park: PD

The victim was shot to death while walking his dogs throughout the park

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Teen Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Man Walking Dogs in Oceanside Park: PD

    Oceanside police arrested a teenager Wednesday who is suspected of shooting a man to death, while the victim was walking his dogs in a park. 

    During the shooting, the teenage suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police expect his medical release within 48 hours of Wednesday.

    According to police, the medical condition of the 16-year-old suspect is currently under evaluation.

    Officers responded to a call of shots fired at Melba Bishop Park just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police found the victim, Martin Swan, 49, in the field area of the park with a fatal gunshot wound.

    Although paramedics attempted life-saving measures, Swan died from his injuries.

    The suspect's identity is being withheld due to his age and the on-going investigation, said police.

    In their initial investigation, police found the victim got into an argument with a couple people before he was shot.

    Both the victim and the suspect lived in Oceanside. Anyone with information about the case can call Oceanside Police at 760-435-4730.

    No further information was available.

    Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices