A man wanted for sexually assaulting an Uber driver earlier this year has been arrested, Tijuana police announced Tuesday.

Edgar Alberto N is suspected of sexually assaulting a female Uber driver, robbing and then running her over with the car.

The incident occurred on Jan. 9 of this year.

Alberto was the sole passenger after calling for an Uber, police said.

He got into the backseat on the passenger side of the woman's car and then told her to start driving, giving her only verbal directions.

Alberto then allegedly put a knife to the driver's throat and told her to go into the back seat where he sexually assaulted her.

He stole her belongings, including her cell phone and hit her using a screwdriver. When the woman attempted to escape and got out of the car, Alberto ran her over, police said.

At this point, the victim pretended to be dead so that he would leave.

Police said after Alberto left the scene, the victim looked for help.

Alberto was arrested Monday in Ejido Villa in Tijuana.