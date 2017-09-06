A man suspected in the shooting of an off-duty San Diego sheriff's deputy has been arrested, nearly a month after the incident.

Ray Koloset Pitoau, 37, had been at large since the Aug. 8 shooting of San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) Deputy Jason Philpot, 35, in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.

Wednesday, the San Diego Police Officer's Association tweeted Pitoau had been arrested in Mexico.

Pitoau is accused of shooting Philpot, an 11-year veteran of the department, near Sixth and Island avenues on a sidewalk in front of the Gaslamp BBQ restaurant. Philpot was off-duty and had been out with his brother when he was shot.

The gunfire struck the off-duty deputy three times in the shoulder. The deputy's brother said Philpot was hurt trying to protect him.

Philpot survived the shooting and was hospitalized.

On Aug. 9, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers searching for Pitoau followed leads that took them to a home on Tarleton Street in Spring Valley, where they believed he was holed up.

Officers surrounded the home and a five-hour-long SWAT standoff ensued; SDPD officers used flash bangs and a K-9 to get the suspect to come out of the house. A robot was sent into the home.

Eventually, SWAT officers entered the house but did not find anyone inside.

Since then, Pitoau has been at large until his recent arrest.

At this time, it is unknown how or when he was arrested.

San Diego police is expected to provide more information later Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.

No other information was available.