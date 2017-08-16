NBC 7's Dave Summers reports from National City where friends and neighbors of 92-year-old Maria Rivera want to find the man who may be responsible for her death. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016)

A man who previously pleaded guilty to killing a 92-year-old woman found in her National City apartment fired his attorney and withdrew his guilty plea at his sentencing Wednesday.

Peter Thao, 26, previously pleaded guilty to one count of murder and one count of residential burglary. He was initially charged with first-degree murder with a special circumstance in the death of Maria Rivera, 92.

Because of his change of plea in June, the special circumstance which made Thao eligible for the death penalty was dismissed, Prosecutor C.J. Mody said.

On Wednesday, Thao was scheduled to be sentenced to 31 years to life as a result of his plea deal.

However, in court, Thao fired his attorney and withdrew his guilty plea.

The judge granted him one-month continuance on change of plea. If he does not comply, he will be sentenced to the 31 years to life.

The change means Thao may be eligible for the death penalty again, the Judge told Thao.

National City Police said they found Rivera in her D Street apartment on Oct. 22, 2016.

When officers began investigating, they determined the apartment had been burglarized prior to Rivera's death.

Thao was arrested and charged in her death after an investigation.

Police declined to comment on what evidence linked Thao to the crime but said they found the evidence inside his home. They also confiscated his car.

Authorities do not believe there are any outstanding suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

The homicide is believed to be random.