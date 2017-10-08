Student Robbed Near San Diego State

San Diego police reported a San Diego State University (SDSU) student robbed by two suspects who fled with his backpack on Saturday.

At approximately 1 p.m., two suspects approached the male student near the SDSU campus and allegedly pushed the student to the ground before grabbing his backpack and fleeing, according to the police report.

The attack occurred on Montezuma Road, in the 6100 block that is next to the university campus.

The student was not injured but was unable to give a description of the attackers, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2000 or CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.