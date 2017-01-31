Stone Brewing Takes Home 6 Awards at RateBeer Best 2017

Local craft beer power house Stone Brewing took home six awards at the RateBeer Best 2017 ceremony including “Best Place for Beer in the United States" recognizing Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens - Escondido.

The RateBeer Best, in its 15th year, considers reviews given on more than 470,000 beers around the world, some with over 40,000 reviews to their name, and comes up with the year’s best beers, brewers and beer retailers.

Stone was also named “Best Brewery in California” and its location in Deutschland, Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Berlin, was named “Best New Brewer in Berlin” and “Best Place for Beer in Germany.”

“We’re thrilled to have received recognition not only for being the highest rated California brewery, but also as a Top 100 Brewer in the World,” said Greg Koch, Stone Brewing Executive Chairman & co-founder. “We are enormously proud and humbled that the voices of our fans enjoying our beers in pubs, restaurants and homes across the US, Mexico, Australasia, and now across 19 countries in Western and Eastern Europe have elevated us with this accolade.”

RateBeer Best 2017 hosted brewers ranging from North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and awarded less than 1 percent of them at its annual ceremony in Santa Rosa, California.