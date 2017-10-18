Spring Valley Crash Leaves Gas Line Ruptured

A car crash in Spring Valley ruptured a gas line, prompting a shelter-in-place for the entire block, fire officials said.

The crash happened at approximately 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1020 block off Gillespie Drive. The location is just south of Jamacha Road and east of State Route 125.

Victor Avalos told NBC 7, his roommate and his friend were pulling a trailer out of the driveway and did not see the gas meter. The trailer clipped the meter, causing a leak.

He said he was inside when he heard his roommate yelling his name to get out of the house.

Authorities evacuated the residence involved and the rest of the block was put under a shelter-in-place order.

"There was gas leaking in the house so it's poisonous so it runs the risk of there being a spark and blowing up the house," Avalos said.

Avalos said SDG&E told them it would take approximately six hours to fix the leak because crews have to dig through the cement to make repairs.

"It sucks. I wish it wasn't like that," he said.