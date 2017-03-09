Smart Traffic Signals Reducing Commute Times: SD Mayor

Smart traffic signals, installed last year, are helping reduce travel times, according to San Diego city leaders.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Councilmember Lori Zapf announced Thursday that 12 "Adaptive Traffic Systems" installed in Point Loma and Midway neighborhoods have cut down the number of vehicle stops up to 53 percent during rush hour.

Time spent traveling in those areas also reduced by nearly 25 percent.

The smart traffic signals were installed last fall along Rosecrans Street from Hancock Street to Nimitz Boulevard. They adjust signals, memorize traffic patterns, improve traffic and reduce vehicle stops, the city said.

“Everybody hates sitting in traffic so we’re turning to new technology to solve this age-old problem. These smart signals adjust traffic lights to keep cars moving rather than sitting at stoplights," Faulconer said.

The new signals were installed through a $600,000 state grant. They have been installed at other locations across San Diego, including La Jolla Parkway, Lusk Boulevard, Mira Mesa Boulevard, Vista Sorrento Parkway, Friars Road.