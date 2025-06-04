San Diego veterans react to order to rename USNS Harvey Milk

On the day the USNS Harvey Milk was christened in San Diego back in 2021, local LGBTQ rights activist Nicole Murray-Ramirez was front and center, beaming with pride.

“It was one of those pinch me moments," he exclaimed.

Murray-Ramirez never fathomed his friend, a gay Navy veteran turned civil rights pioneer in San Francisco, would ever have a ship named after him. But now, that honor could be stripped away.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the Navy to take the rare step of renaming USNS Harvey Milk.

“The truth is this administration has made it clear they want to erase the LGBTQ community and its history. It wants to erase a lot of history," Murray-Ramirez said.

Hegseth's order was reportedly intentionally done in June during Pride month, which celebrates the LGBTQ community.

Several other ships in the John Lewis-class of vessels could also see name changes, including the Thurgood Marshall, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harriet Tubman, Dolores Huerta, USNS Lucy Stone, USNS Cesar Chavez and USNS Medgar Evers.

“This does nothing to help crew members prepare for war. It’s nothing but a distraction," said James Seddon who served in the Navy for more than 20 years.

He says there’s nothing efficient about a name change.

“Thousands of things will have to be reprinted or embroidered, from ship's ball caps (which are part of the official uniform) to many other unform parts that contain the ship's name," Seddon said. "Not to mention that the ship's name isn't simply painted on the hull. There's raised steel that spells the name. The hull will have to be grinded down to rename the ship.”

Seddon says not only are name changes costly from a dollar amount, they could cost the Navy when it comes to morale.

"So you'll have unnecessary controversy between members of the crew. Perhaps some support it, perhaps some don't. That conflict would be a distraction from their from their unit cohesion and training," Seddon said.

The move to rename the ships is in tune with the Trump administration’s goal of ridding the federal government of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

"To rename those ships is an attempt to rewrite history, you know, and erase legacies. It’s all some misguided attempt to address DEI,” San Diego State University Africana Studies Professor Adisa Alkebulan said. “These individuals in particular and certainly many others have helped to find what freedom and liberty means."

“The John Lewis-class oilers are about progress and profiles in courage. It's about expanding rights, not diminishing, and that’s what we should be honoring," said Dr. Gregory Daddis, a U.S war historian and SDSU history professor.

The Army veteran worries the name changes could be a warning sign.

“We should be looking at this moment in time as a warning. That warning is no good can come from the politicization of our armed forces. The renaming of ships is a window into a much larger issue," Daddis said.

A statement from the Pentagon says, in part: “Secretary Hegseth is committed to ensuring that the names attached to all DOD installations and assets are reflective of the Commander-in-Chief’s priorities, our nation’s history, and the warrior ethos."