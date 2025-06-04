Man killed, 2 hurt after truck drives through roadblocks on Harbor Drive

A 24-year-old driver was killed early Wednesday, and two passengers were injured after their vehicle crashed into the backend of an unoccupied forklift in San Diego, authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, a 2023 Ford F-150 driving southbound ran through roadblocks on 1200 Harbor Drive, at the intersection of Park Boulevard, in the neighborhood of Barrio Logan, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police officials said the driver collided with a parked forklift in the No. 1 lane of Harbor Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two passengers were taken to UC San Diego Hospital for minor injuries, police said. The names of the driver and passengers were not immediately available.

Harbor Drive is closed in both directions as police are investigating the crash.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.