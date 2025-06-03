South Park ICE raid search warrants reveal 2020 tip about alleged undocumented workers

Federal search warrants obtained by NBC 7 on Monday revealed new information about a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at a popular Italian restaurant in South Park last Friday.

The investigation stemmed from a tip five years ago, alleging 19 undocumented workers at Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta on Beech Street had fraudulent green cards, according to the search warrants.

If the dates on the search warrants are correct, a visit from ICE agents has been a long time coming.

In November of 2020, a tipster told Homeland Security that Buona Forchetta employed undocumented immigrants. The complaint claims owner Matteo Cattaneo mistreated these employees, making them work 12-hour shifts without breaks and verbally abusing them.

Immigration attorney Esther Valdes-Clayton walked NBC 7 through the law enforcement process.

“Generally, when there is a worksite raid, they’re looking for undocumented labor," Valdes-Clayton said. "They are looking for labor violations or, even in very extreme forms, labor trafficking."

According to the search warrants, agents are investigating allegations including "knowingly hiring 10+ unauthorized aliens," fraudulent use of Social Security numbers, use of false identification documents, among others.

In February, Homeland Security Investigations identified 19 instances Buona Forchetta employees submitted fraudulent green cards. According to the search warrants, that’s nearly half of all restaurant employees.

“They still have the ability to defend themselves in immigration court," Valdes-Clayton said. "They still have constitutional provisions for due process. They can still defend themselves as well."

The investigating agent says the confiscated green cards, accepted by the restaurant as proof of employment eligibility, are counterfeit. Names and dates of birth are not in the proper position. Larger and smaller fonts varied, unlike a genuine document.

Employers can verify work documents through the Homeland Security website, according to the search warrants. The system is free for employers to use but not mandatory.

“There are various structures so the employer can defend themselves as well. Some employees lie to employers as well. They lie to them, proffering fake fraudulent documents that look very real,” Valdes-Clayton said.

The search warrants indicate many of the restaurant workers using counterfeit documentation, had been deported before, were in the process of removal proceedings, or have been turned away at the U.S.-Mexico border in the past.

The immigration attorney is encouraging workers to carry proper identification and any documentation proving they can lawfully work in the U.S. even if it is just a temporary work permit.