Silver Strand Shoreline Closure Lifted

Following recent Tijuana River sewage impacts, the closure for Silver Strand Shoreline has been lifted after tests reveal the water quality along the shoreline meets state health standards.

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has confirmed that the quality of the water at the shoreline is safe for the public.

The lift includes the beach line north of Imperial Beach through Avenida Lunar in Coronado.

These areas were closed off to the public due to the water being contaminated by the Tijuana River.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the north end of Imperial Beach will remained closed until sampling and conditions can confirm that the water quality is safe.

For updates on beach closure information, visit www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24hour hotline (619) 338-2073.